Pinegrove Has Announced 2019 Tour Dates After Ending Their Year-Long Hiatus

12.05.18 19 mins ago

Getty Image

A couple weeks ago, Pinegrove performed at the First Congregational Church in Montclair, New Jersey. They’ve played a few more gigs since then, and these were the band’s first shows since Pinegrove leader Evan Stephens Hall revealed around this time last year that he was accused of sexual coercion by someone he “was involved with for a short but intense period of time.” Now the band has charted out some more North American dates for February and March of 2019, which include shows in the eastern portion of the United States.

When Hall penned his letter, he wrote that he would be starting therapy, and that the band would be taking some time off. Now that Pinegrove is back, the group is touring behind their self-released new album, Skylight, which came out on September 28.

Check out Pinegrove’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

12/05/2018 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/06/2018 — London, UK @ The Garage
12/12/2018 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12/14/2018 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
02/21/2019 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
02/22/2019 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/23/2019 — Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
02/25/2019 — Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
02/26/2019 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell
02/27/2019 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/01/2019 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
03/02/2019 — St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/03/2019 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/06/2019 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/07/2019 — Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room
03/08/2019 — Hamden, CT @ Ballroom
03/09/2019 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

Around The Web

TAGSEvan Stephens HallPinegrove

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP