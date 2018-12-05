Getty Image

A couple weeks ago, Pinegrove performed at the First Congregational Church in Montclair, New Jersey. They’ve played a few more gigs since then, and these were the band’s first shows since Pinegrove leader Evan Stephens Hall revealed around this time last year that he was accused of sexual coercion by someone he “was involved with for a short but intense period of time.” Now the band has charted out some more North American dates for February and March of 2019, which include shows in the eastern portion of the United States.

When Hall penned his letter, he wrote that he would be starting therapy, and that the band would be taking some time off. Now that Pinegrove is back, the group is touring behind their self-released new album, Skylight, which came out on September 28.

Check out Pinegrove’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

12/05/2018 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/06/2018 — London, UK @ The Garage

12/12/2018 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/14/2018 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

02/21/2019 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

02/22/2019 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/23/2019 — Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

02/25/2019 — Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

02/26/2019 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell

02/27/2019 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/01/2019 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

03/02/2019 — St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/03/2019 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/06/2019 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/07/2019 — Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room

03/08/2019 — Hamden, CT @ Ballroom

03/09/2019 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents