‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Stayed On The Charts For 14 Years — And Other Fascinating Facts About Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd released their first album in 20 years this week. To celebrate the sprawling two-disc epic The Endless River, let’s take a look at all things Floyd with a list of ten things you might not know about the English prog legends.
1. The Dark Side Of The Moon was on the Billboard charts for 14 years.
Pink Floyd became one of the biggest bands in the world when they released The Dark Side Of The Moon in 1973, and the album lasted longer on the Billboard charts than any other album, remaining listed until 1987 — a total of 741 weeks. No other record has come within years of topping that streak.
2. The Endless River will be the final album released under the Pink Floyd name.
Not only is The Endless River the first Floyd album in 20 years, it will also be the last. Drummer Nick Mason says he considers the recording to be a “reasonably graceful departure” for the band. The album features the final recordings of keyboardist Richard Wright, who passed away in 2008. With Wright gone, and a reunion between Roger David Gilmour not happening, it wouldn’t make sense to use the Floyd name again.
3. Roger Waters re-joined Pink Floyd for one last gig at Live 8 in 2005.
1983’s The Final Cut was the last album to feature Roger Waters, who left the band soon after the release. Creative tension between Waters and Gilmour caused the split (The Final Cut is often considered to be practically a Waters solo album, since he wrote all the songs and Gilmour has very few vocals). After that, the pair had little interest in re-uniting, but they made an exception for the Live 8 concert in 2005, playing classics like “Breathe,” and “Wish You Were Here.” It was a historic moment, and it will almost certainly be the last time we see Waters and Gilmour together.
4. Since leaving Floyd, Waters has entered the world of opera.
In 2005, Waters released his first album in 13 years (still his most recent), and it was an opera, entitled Ça Ira (French for “it’ll be fine”). Pink Floyd had experimented with operatic elements on The Wall, but this was a full-fledged opera in three acts. The themes were similar to many classic Floyd albums, discussing oppressive governments and the drudgery of working class life. It took Waters 17 years to complete the recording, and it is probably his most ambitious project ever.
5. The kids who sang on “Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)” sued for royalties in 2004.
Everyone knows that the second bit of “We don’t need no education” comes from a chorus of English schoolchildren. But what you may not know is, in 2004, those kids-turned-adults wanted to get paid. They filed a lawsuit in attempt to procure royalties for the song. The lawsuit would ultimately prove unsuccessful. You could understand why the kids would want to get paid; “Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)” was Pink Floyd’s most successful single, and their only song to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Pink Floyd posters have been on so many people’s college dorm walls that it and that poster of Einstein sticking his tongue out have joined forces to just paint dorm buildings that way. MIT has failed to create a paint roller that will do this, so the University of Alabama remains the only school to enact this as standard practice. And all the students cover the wallpaper with Skynrd posters.
Goddamn right they do. ROLL TIDE!
‘College’
Gilmour played Comfortably Numb at a Wall show in London with Waters in 2011 too.
Right. Gilmour was returning a favor to Waters when Rog joined David in 2010 at a charity function for the Hoping Foundation (they played “To Know Him Is To Love Him,” “Wish You were Here,” Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2”).
That was a goose bumps moment when the spotlight hit the top of the wall and Gilmour was up there.
FACT #11: The band were originally called The Pink Floyd Sound (by Barrett) before they shortened it to The Pink Floyd and, ultimately, to just Pink Floyd.
FACT #12: They are the second most fucking awesome band of all time (after The Beatles). Also, I will brook no dissension on this, and will most readily cut you if you disagree.
I will cut that person a second time.
I’d argue if you aren’t high then Floyd is still great but not in the top 5 British artists. Who > Floyd fo’ sho. Now we got a fight.
You don’t need to be high to appreciate that Dark Side through the Wall is the greatest four album span released by any band, ever.
I will piss in your two open cut wounds
Me, Jimmy, Robert, John, and …John…are just going to stand over hear and see how this plays out. Then we’re kicking the piss out of anyone left standing.
I totally agree. My favorite group is The Beatles, and then Floyd. It’s close, but Beatles wins every time. Although Wish You Were Here is my all-time favorite song. The progression of Meddle, Dark Side, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and The Final Cut is probably the best succession of albums of all time. I also love Piper at the Gates of Dawn and Saucerful of Secrets.
Pink Floyd was highly influential on The Beatles and vice versa (they recorded in the same studio at one point). Both are great bands, but neither is as good as The Rolling Stones.
@ Alcoholics Gratuitous
You are clearly high as all hell, so I’m going to feel bad about knife-fighting you but I still totally going to cut you.
KNIVES OUT, MOFO!!!!1
Here’s a piece of not-quite-trivia: Pink Floyd is one of the very few bands that transitioned out of a run of psychedelic albums to a new sound and gained success.
The only other band that can claim that (I think) is Deep Purple.
Deep who?
I was that high school kid who listened to Pink Floyd, had the posters on the wall, and tripped at their laser shows. I didn’t particularly care for their music, but was into the idea of them. Now, 20 years later, I actually ‘get’ their music and love the sound. I actually have Dark Side and The Wall on rotation in my car. They truly make amazing music.
This. I ignored them in high school because it was the music of choice for every drunken party that I ever went to. That or Hotel California. So I just rejected them and avoided them completely. Then I heard “Wish You Were Here” and everything changed. I became a hufe fan. Still hate Another Brick in the Wall, though. Too many horrible party memories to that one.
huge, damn it, huge. I really need to get the patience to proof read things I write on boards with no edit button.
Dizzle, we’re just two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl, year after year…
My favourite band.
Love what they did before DSOTM.
Careful with that Axe, Eugene. Childhood’s End. Set the Control for the Heart of the Sun.Grantchester Meadows.Obscured by Clouds…
Fact #13:
Pink Floyd was the live studio band that played music on BBC behind the images of the first Moon Landing. BBC played live feed from the US and had Floyd play live background music while they were showing it.
Apparently they just jammed with no vocals and the BBC did not keep the tape of it so its lost to history
No shit? That’s actually quite badass.
There is a recording of it on youtube.
Fact #14 – do you like Monty Python and the Holy Grail? Thank Pink Floyd (at least a little bit). Part of the budget for that movie was an investment from the band, who were big fans of the Pythons.
The Pythons’ “Life of Brian” was almost entirely financed by George Harrison.
Time Bandits was financed by Harrison as well
Why live in a house when you can live on a boat?
Gotta agree with this.
Another fact: Their first album, ‘The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn” was recorded at Abbey Road studios at the same time the Beatles were recording ‘Sgt. Pepper’. There are varied stories as to the amount of interaction there was between the two bands.
With the Beatles’ notoriety for ‘closed’ recording sessions, I’m sure a simple pop-in meet-and-greet has been spun into various tales of detailed interactions.
Piggybacking on this – Paul and Linda McCartney were part of the interviews that ended up on Dark Side of the Moon, but weren’t included because the band thought they were trying too hard to be funny and didn’t sound natural.
Yet another fun fact: If your knowledge of PF is set around FM radio’s obsession with 1973-1979, you’re missing out. I’m not a particular fan of their 1980s and beyond work, but their 1967-1973 stuff simply must be heard. Even their soundtrack work (which is generally marginalized among their fans) has some absolutely amazing moments.
True. But did they write that song while THEY were peaking?
Pink Floyd will always be my favorite band. Everything about them up until Waters left was so perfect. People always say that The Wall or Wish You Were Here are their favorite albums, but if you want to hear some really raw, deep Floyd, listen to Animals. I think that is the greatest work they’ve ever done. Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa and Rush are on a constant loop on my playlist in my car.
Couldn’t agree more. I think Animals is the perfect blend between the raw, angry Waters stuff that came later on, and the more musical stuff on Wish You Were Here and before. Lots of great instrumental parts, great lyrics, great vocals. I’d agree that it’s their best.
I second (third?) the vote for Animals way back in college it was our go to album to come down after a long night of partying, throw that on & watch the sunrise. Also @Mindy McIndy sounds like your playlist is directly off of my iPod
That album is so moving to me. It’s so angry and political and all around brilliant. I have a deluxe edition of Wish You Were Here that has the beginnings of some of the songs from Animals, like “Raving and Drooling” which turned into “Sheep” and “You’ve Got to be Crazy” which turned into “Dogs.” It’s live from Wembly in 1974.
@In Da Buff Pink Floyd will always be my favorite band, but Frank Zappa is my favorite musician of all time, and I just love Rush to pieces. Folks call me a geek for my musical taste, especially for my Rush love, but I don’t care. Their brilliance and musicianship far outweighs any lame criticism as far as I’m concerned. Those three are the soundtrack of my life.
When I got out of elementary school, my grown-up older brother decided it would be cool to cart his kid brother to Ocean City for the day. Crossing the Bay Bridge and tearing through the Eastern Shore in his Firebird with the windows rolled down and the stereo cranked is one of my most indelible childhood memories. He only had one cassette in the car, with ELO’s “El Dorado” on one side and Pink Floyd’s “WishYou Were Here” on the other. I’ve been pretty nuts about Pink Floyd ever since. He also took me to see Gilmour on the “About Face” tour at Merriwether Post Pavillion. He covered a couple of Floyd tunes (the sax player did the “Money” solo standing atop a PA stack :) ) It was great.
Fast forward many years. Driving to Tennessee with my father in law to do some work on the vacation/rental house he was building. Played my CD of “Wish You Were Here”, and now my father in law’s a Pink Floyd fan. Even sat and watched the “Pulse” DVD with me. :)
And my kids? They hear a Pink Floyd song on the radio, and they’re like, “Hey! That’s the band with the fire breathing giant robot pigs from the DVD, right?”
El Dorado! That’s my very favourite ELO album. Yet another band I am in love with. Floyd, Zappa and Rush are my top three, but ELO holds a special place in my heart. Jeff Lynne is a fucking genius.
Also, the cover of Animals is fucking awesome with Battersea Powerstation + flying pig. Another interesting fact is that, when the band held their press conference for the album’s release in front of Battersea Powerstation, they had the large helium-filled inflatable pig moored behind them. The pig “broke” it’s mooring (but was probably secretly cut free on purpose) during the press conference and floated over the London the rest of that day, with people calling police all goddaman afteroon reporting what else…that they’d seen pigs fly!
correct
Saw The Wall tour in 2010 in Oakland and it’s got to be the best concert I’ve ever been to. Still waiting for the DVD to come out.
I saw it twice. The second time, I was three rows away from Roger on the left side of the stage. I could actually watch what he had on TV during “Nobody Home.” Best seats in the house, and I paid a pretty penny for them.
Some people were and no one complained. I didn’t though, not because i’m not a toker, but because the Roger Waters tour was something so powerful and important and beautiful to me that I wanted to experience it sober.
Saw it in Chicago at Wrigley Field. Can’t imagine anything will ever be able to top that experience.
“the piper at the gates of dawn” is by far their greatest creative achievement and best concept album. syd is/was the pink floyd.
Which drug? I know peaking is usually associated with LSD but was wondering if you crazy kids haven’t blown past me.
Fact #15: Pink Floyd was the background music at my wedding reception dinner, causing my mother-in-law to comment “This is Pink Floyd? It’s nice.”
They also played inside of a volcano in Pompeii…Its a really cool video…
Live at Pompeii is fucking sweet. You see video of the early creation of Dark Side during it. The interviews are phenomenal too.
Number 9 -Totally wrong, As the song “Corporal Clegg” from the Saucerful of secrets album also features Nick Mason on vocals…
9th statement is a lie. I registered just for this to make sure that this thing is going to be corrected. He (Nick Mason) shared lead vocals in Corporal Clegg in A Saucreful of Secrets album. There are also 2 audiotapes where he is also heard to sing, other being a christmas song recorded for BBC and the other I can’t remember of. Still there is a valid proof that he is singing in Corporal Clegg. Get your facts straight!
Another fact about Syd. When they were recording the end of the “Wish You Were Here” album, a heavyset man with a shaved head wandered into the studio that nobody could identify. He was doing strange things like brushing his teeth and just wandering aimlessly, and everyone thought he was someone that someone else knew. Then Roger realized who it was: it was Syd. Seeing his condition, he broke down in tears. Syd offered to help them on their final track, which was “Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 6-9”, and, sadly, about Syd himself, but Syd was in no condition to play. He had dropped out of the music scene years ago after his failed solo career and his psychiatric condition worsened. He sat and watched the session, and that was the last time any of the members ever saw Syd alive again. He died when he was 60 years old, due to complications of diabetes. Roger Waters did make sure he was well taken care of though, setting up a trust for him.
It was David who made sure Syd always received money.
Another FACT. It’s already in my will. “Shine on you crazy diamond” will be blasted on speakers in my funeral. DONT YOU DARE STEAL MY IDEA :-)
As well as “The Great Did In The Sky” shall be played at mine…
if you’re going to post “facts” at least make them accurate. #3, Dave Gilmour played Comfortably Numb at the Wall tour at the O2, London. #9 Nick Mason also contributed vocals to Saucerful of secrets. Whoever wrote this piece was an idiot to think he could get any inaccuracies past the legion of devoted fans of this truly iconic band.
But, but, but, but… They didn’t mention that the cover on Meddle is a human ear underwater… This list has failed me :(
Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin had a bastard child and it’s name was Tool
Fact #3 in the end it mentions that Live 8 was the last Roger and David Performance. This is wrong. After that they performed at a charity and Gilmour made a deal with Waters that if he performed a certain song he would go play Comfortably Numb on one of his shows but wouldn’t say which show he would do and the only way the fans would know was if they went to the show and hope that the show they went to was it. Not only did David join in on that one show at the 02 arena but also Nick Mason attended and performed along with them both on the closing track “Outside The Wall”. I hope this article is edited because this is part of the reason why people always have their information wrong. They look and read articles like this in hopes for a quick “fact” and with no additional reading they believe it. It’s a shame really.
Going back years!! In 1963 I was living in Cambridge sharing a house with several people.
Bill Barlow was our landlord. Sid would often drop in and spend time with us. We would go to our local “Clarendon Arms” for a beer. I was fresh to Cambridge and knew very little about English Culture. But people around me were very friendly and asked me questions about India. Bill Barlow was an Anthropologist and lived in the garage at the back of the house with his girl friend Brynie. He entertained many friends and often had all-night parties. He forced no house-rules and we could do almost anything so long as we paid our rent on time. I met David Gilmore a year later. He dropped in to visit Emo. Emo lived in the room next to mine. I was cooking Indian food in the kitchen and both Emo and David tasted my food and wanted me to write down the recipe. I can go on talking about Sid, David, Emo, Ricky Wills, Bill Barlow, Pip Carter, Gail Flatman, Geoff, Christine, Alan Style, Alan Sizer and many many more who frequented our house in Clarendon Street. Music of Pink Floyd is a joy to listen to. I cherish fond memories of Sid, David, Nick, Roger and Richard who made enormous contributions to take their creativity to an unprecedented level. I love their music and despite their differences I remain unbiased and would continue to enjoy the fruits of their labour. I salute the legends!
Thank you for the story.
I have a LP titled Relics. It was released in 1967. The “hit” Arnold Lane is on it. Where does that record come in?
#9… Noone to remember that Nick “sings” the weird gospel on Sheep?????????????
Still an amazing fact: their music has been the very first to be heard in space, in the Russian Soyuz….
Arnold Layne was Floyd’s first single and the only album it ever appeared on was Relics.
I Love The Music of Pink Floyd it is fantastic too hear it
The Rolling Stones will always be better than The Beatles. That being said, Pink Floyd reigns over both Brits
Dark Side was so popular for so long that for a time there was a record factory in Germany that ONLY made copies of Dark Side
9 is not true. Mason also did vocals on Corporal Cleg.
Nick Mason also had vocals on Corporal Clegg…..
Interesting fact: Les Claypool’s (of Primus fame) band, The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, did a live album of the entire Animals album, and, while maybe not as good as PF, it is pretty awesome and worth a slooshy…
They were my first concert I went to. I was 16.. It was the Division Bell tour. My dad took me. It was $32 for the ticket.
Another fact Richard Wright was fired / forced to resign from Pink Floyd or else Roger Waters would withhold The Wall from release. He was kept on as a salaried musician for The Wall tour. Because of this, he’s the only one to profit from that tour.
Number 9 is wrong. One Of These Days is not the only song to feature Nicks vocals. He also sang “Scream Thy Last Scream”. The song is unreleased.