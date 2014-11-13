‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Stayed On The Charts For 14 Years — And Other Fascinating Facts About Pink Floyd

Getty Image

Pink Floyd released their first album in 20 years this week. To celebrate the sprawling two-disc epic The Endless River, let’s take a look at all things Floyd with a list of ten things you might not know about the English prog legends.

1. The Dark Side Of The Moon was on the Billboard charts for 14 years.

Pink Floyd became one of the biggest bands in the world when they released The Dark Side Of The Moon in 1973, and the album lasted longer on the Billboard charts than any other album, remaining listed until 1987 — a total of 741 weeks. No other record has come within years of topping that streak.

2. The Endless River will be the final album released under the Pink Floyd name.

Not only is The Endless River the first Floyd album in 20 years, it will also be the last. Drummer Nick Mason says he considers the recording to be a “reasonably graceful departure” for the band. The album features the final recordings of keyboardist Richard Wright, who passed away in 2008. With Wright gone, and a reunion between Roger David Gilmour not happening, it wouldn’t make sense to use the Floyd name again.

3. Roger Waters re-joined Pink Floyd for one last gig at Live 8 in 2005.

1983’s The Final Cut was the last album to feature Roger Waters, who left the band soon after the release. Creative tension between Waters and Gilmour caused the split (The Final Cut is often considered to be practically a Waters solo album, since he wrote all the songs and Gilmour has very few vocals). After that, the pair had little interest in re-uniting, but they made an exception for the Live 8 concert in 2005, playing classics like “Breathe,” and “Wish You Were Here.” It was a historic moment, and it will almost certainly be the last time we see Waters and Gilmour together.

4. Since leaving Floyd, Waters has entered the world of opera.

In 2005, Waters released his first album in 13 years (still his most recent), and it was an opera, entitled Ça Ira (French for “it’ll be fine”). Pink Floyd had experimented with operatic elements on The Wall, but this was a full-fledged opera in three acts. The themes were similar to many classic Floyd albums, discussing oppressive governments and the drudgery of working class life. It took Waters 17 years to complete the recording, and it is probably his most ambitious project ever.

5. The kids who sang on “Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)” sued for royalties in 2004.

Everyone knows that the second bit of “We don’t need no education” comes from a chorus of English schoolchildren. But what you may not know is, in 2004, those kids-turned-adults wanted to get paid. They filed a lawsuit in attempt to procure royalties for the song. The lawsuit would ultimately prove unsuccessful. You could understand why the kids would want to get paid; “Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)” was Pink Floyd’s most successful single, and their only song to top the Billboard Hot 100.