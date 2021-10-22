Pink Sweats is slowly making a return to the spotlight just months after he released his debut album, Pink Planet. It’s a project that delivered 18 songs, with a lone guest appearance from Kehlani, to fans. It’s also an effort that arrived after three EPs: Volume 1, Volume 2, and The Prelude. Fast-forward to the present and the Philly singer is back with his second song in as many weeks with “Nothing Feels Better.” The singer’s near-acoustic sound serves as the landscape for a romantic message to a partner he’s head over heels for as their love helped him “realize I’m right where I should be.”

Prior to “Nothing Feels Better,” Pink Sweats touched down with “I Feel Good,” a track that found him appreciating the world around him and how great life is to him nowadays. It all comes amid a spike in activity for him. He recently made an appearance on The Eye, a new series that allows up-and-coming artists to their breakout songs in beautiful and minimalistic environments. There he performed “At My Worst,” “Heaven,” and “Paradise” and also spoke about his debut Pink Planet.

He described the project as “an album about one of the most timeless emotions… love. I wanted to express my love about someone I truly love and document that.”

Listen to “Nothing Feels Better” above.

