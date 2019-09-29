Pitbull Is Reportedly Pushing For A 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have announced they will be performing for the nation at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show. The Super Bowl will take place in Miami, so naturally, Mr. Worldwide wants in. Pitbull is reportedly making his case to join Shakira and J Lo on stage at the Halftime show.

J Lo and Pitbull have already been in the negotiation stage, according to a report by TMZ. The report states that sources close to the situation say Pitbull’s team has met with J Lo’s people and the NFL about securing a cameo spot on the infamous Pepsi Halftime stage. Furthermore, executives at the Hard Rock Cafe International are pushing for Mr. Worldwide to make an appearance, as the game is being played at Hard Rock Stadium.

The report states that higher-up at Roc Nation, the company producing the Halftime show alongside the NFL, say there will be some “other surprise acts” to take the stage during the show. Apparently, the choices are between Pitbull and Gloria Estefan. But Estefan has already made two Halftime appearances, specifically, 1992 in Minneapolis and 1999 in Miami. That leaves Pitbull as the obvious choice and fans began lobbying the NFL for his appearance shortly after J Lo and Shakira announced their involvement.