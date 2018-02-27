Getty Image

Update: The War On Drugs, Chaka Khan, Courtney Barnett, Smino, Earl Sweatshirt, Big Thief, Girlpool, Moses Sumney, Syd, Kweku Collins, Zola Jesus, Julie Byrne, berhana, and Mount Kimbie have been added to the lineup.

When popular music website Pitchfork held their first music festival in 2006, there was likely little thought to how that event would look 13 years later. But here we are, in 2018, and Pitchfork Music Festival has managed to become a major festival player, while never trying to make a leap that turns its back on its humble roots. In 2006, artists like The National, The Mountain Goats, Destroyer, Silver Jews, Diplo, and Spoon all graced the event’s lineup. And while the booking has become more inclusive in terms of both genres and demographics, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see any of those musicians performing at the fest today.

Pitchfork Music Festival will return on July 20-22 this year at its usual home of Chicago’s Union Park. As for the lineup, the website is taking its sweet time revealing the lineup, opting for a live stream of someone hand-painting the bill on a wall. So yeah, getting this year’s lineup literally involves watching paint dry.

We’ll update the lineup as it is revealed, but first off was Tame Impala, in what is the band’s first announced performance of 2018 in the US. Also announced so far are DRAM, Raphael Saadiq, This is Not This Heat, (Sandy) Alex G, Kelela, Julien Baker, Ravyn Lenae, Kelly Lee Owens, Melkbelly, Lucy Dacus, and Japandroids. This is only phase one, so more is still to come.

Tickets for the three-day event are still very reasonable for $75 per day or $175 for a three-day pass. You can get them here.