Despite still being within the first year of her stardom, Flo Milli refuses to stagnate. Joining Greensboro, NC singer PJ on the remix to her single “Element,” the Mobile, AL-born Flo Milli adopts a more sing-song delivery to fit into the smooth mood of the instrumental, switching easily from her machine-gun flow to one that utilizes a more melodic swing. PJ herself gets in some swaggering bars as well, creating a hypnotic yin-and-yang dynamic between the two young performers.

PJ, who released her second EP Waiting For Paris in May, has been slowly working her way up to a debut full-length after building up her writing credits and featuring with Common on his A Beautiful Revolution Part 1 single, “Say Peace.” She also recently released another single featuring fellow North Carolinian Lute, “I’m Forreal,” as well as contributing “Single for Christmas” to Atlantic Records’ debut R&B Christmas album Still Home for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Flo Milli experienced a huge breakout this year when her TikTok popularity influenced RCA Records to turn her debut EP into a full-length mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? The tape turned out to be a fan favorite, leading Milli to feature on a string of singles from Benee, $not, and Yung Baby Tate, among others.

Listen to “Element (Remix)” above.

