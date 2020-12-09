Music

Flo Milli Switches Up Her Flow On PJ’s ‘Element (Remix)’

Despite still being within the first year of her stardom, Flo Milli refuses to stagnate. Joining Greensboro, NC singer PJ on the remix to her single “Element,” the Mobile, AL-born Flo Milli adopts a more sing-song delivery to fit into the smooth mood of the instrumental, switching easily from her machine-gun flow to one that utilizes a more melodic swing. PJ herself gets in some swaggering bars as well, creating a hypnotic yin-and-yang dynamic between the two young performers.

PJ, who released her second EP Waiting For Paris in May, has been slowly working her way up to a debut full-length after building up her writing credits and featuring with Common on his A Beautiful Revolution Part 1 single, “Say Peace.” She also recently released another single featuring fellow North Carolinian Lute, “I’m Forreal,” as well as contributing “Single for Christmas” to Atlantic Records’ debut R&B Christmas album Still Home for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Flo Milli experienced a huge breakout this year when her TikTok popularity influenced RCA Records to turn her debut EP into a full-length mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? The tape turned out to be a fan favorite, leading Milli to feature on a string of singles from Benee, $not, and Yung Baby Tate, among others.

Listen to “Element (Remix)” above.

PJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

