With the COVID-19 quarantine still in full-effect in many parts of the country, some recordings artists have figured out how to use it to their advantage with weekly releases like Guapdad 4000’s Rona Raps or regular livestreams like Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio. Singer/songwriter PJ has adopted the former formula for her cover series, The Quarantine Tapes.

Each week PJ, who was previously best-known for her 2016 LP Rare and her more recent “Diary Entries” like “Smoke,” “Run For Your Money,” and “Honest,” covers a song from one of her fellow artists, including Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” and Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion.” For her latest rendition, she puts a trap&B spin on Doja Cat’s standout single, “Say So,” which you can check out below.

PJ explained the origin of the song to Uproxx, calling it one of the biggest songs of the year. “I met Doja Cat last year Grammy Weekend, and she was a sweetheart,” she said. “But I f*ck with the song so much, I wanted to add it to The Quarantine Tapes, and Jay The Great really helped me put in a different space. He added this R&B trap vibe and I added a little ‘old school R&B.”

In addition, PJ announced that for her latest edition of her other ongoing campaign, Doing My Part W. PJ, she’ll be taking over Uproxx’s Instagram for live discussion with fans on Friday, May 1 at 4pm PST/7pm EST, during which she’ll break down her writing process and some of her credits so far.

Listen to PJ’s “Say So” cover above and tune into Uproxx Music’s Instagram on Friday for episode two of Doing My Part W. PJ.

PJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.