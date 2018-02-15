Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month at the Grammys, multi-faceted performer and musician PJ Morton found himself nominated for two awards for his album Gumbo. In the month since, you might have seen him performing with The Roots on The Tonight Show or with Maroon 5 on Jimmy Kimmel Live, kicking off the NBA’s MLK Day matchup with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a variety of other appearances. Just before that, he came through the Uproxx studios for a Facebook live performance and interview.

Morton certainly has gotten around in the first two months of 2018, and now he is ready to celebrate with the release of Gumbo Unplugged, which sees him performing his critically acclaimed Gumbo in its entirety, live in the studio. “This album meant so much to me,” Morton said in an email. “And after touring all last year I realized how much it connected with the fans. So I thought it only right to do a live version of in front of an audience. ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ is one of my favorites of all time. I finally got a chance to do the version that I’d always done in my head.”

Today, we are happy to be exclusively premiering a video from Gumbo Unplugged, which features Morton and his band covering the Bee Gees’ classic track “How Deep Is Your Love.” Backed by strings and an arrangement of vocalists, it’s a soulful, funky rendition. Everyone seems to be having a wonderful time in the studio, with fellow performers cheering as members of the band take solos. Check out the video above.

Gumbo Unplugged is out 3/9, and features contributions from the Matt Jones Orchestra, BJ The Chicago Kid, Anthony Hamilton, the Hamiltones, Lecrae, and Keyon Harold. Morton will tour in support of the LP, with dates forthcoming, check out our Facebook live with him below in case you missed it.