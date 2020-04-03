Playboi Carti Was Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlanta

Playboi Carti was arrested on drug charges in Georgia’s Clayton County Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of three guns, as well as 12 bags of marijuana, codeine, oxycodone, and Xanax, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was stopped for expired registration tags, but once the guns and drugs were found inside the Lamborghini, Carter and another man, Jaylon Tucker, were both arrested and taken to the Clayton County jail.

Carti was set to headline Texas’ JMBLYA festival this spring, but the festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Carti was most recently in headlines when his and girlfriend Iggy Azalea’s rental house was burglarized for $366,000 worth of jewelry in November.

It’s been around two years since the release of Carti’s last album, Die Lit, but the genre-bending ad-lib genius hasn’t been completely quiet while workin on the heavily anticipated follow-up, Whole Lotta Red. He appeared on one of 2019’s biggest hits, Tyler The Creator’s “Earfquake,” with a verse that even Tyler wasn’t able to completely decipher. He also appeared alongside Solange on “Almeda,” with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy on Nudy’s “Pissy Pamper,” and on Mustard’s Perfect Ten track “Baguettes In The Face” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nav.

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s report on Carti’s arrest here.