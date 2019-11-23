Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti‘s Atlanta rental home was reportedly burglarized last Thursday night and the thief got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Azalea and Carti, who have been dating for over a year, informed Atlanta authorities of the home invasion last week. According to a report by TMZ, Azalea told police officers that burglars found a way into their rental house while she was home. The report states she was home alone at their Buckhead mansion and left her back door unlocked. The rapper said she thought she heard footsteps upstairs in the house, but “didn’t think much of it at the time” because she assumed it was Carti. The thief had a gun, she said, and made away with handfuls of jewelry.

The stolen jewelry belonging to Carti and Azalea includes rings, chains, bracelets, and an engagement ring, suggesting the two are planning on tying the knot. According to People, the missing jewelry consists of a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 worth of diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet, a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch, and a $35,000 diamond engagement ring. In all, the damages total $366,000.

Police reportedly confirmed the burglary that night, obtaining security footage of a masked individual entering and leaving the property with a bag in hand.