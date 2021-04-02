Playboi Carti Causes Supermarket Chaos In His Very Green ‘Sky’ Video

Although Playboi Carti didn’t technically release a new album this year, he has still been one of 2021’s biggest artists so far. He dropped his sophomore effort Whole Lotta Red on December 25, 2020, the final Friday of the year, and it went on to become his first No. 1 album. Now he’s keeping the party going here in April with a fresh video for album highlight “Sky.”

The video is presented mostly in green monochrome and in it, Carti and some cohorts cause chaos in a supermarket by eating food, throwing items on the floor, disrupting shoppers, and otherwise behaving in ways that would probably get them permanently banned from the establishment were this reality and not a music video. As for the song, Carti raps mostly about how it feels being under the influence of drugs, a situation he views favorably.

Meanwhile, it looks like Carti might have a new project on the way soon. In a post from March, he wrote on Instagram, “LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done .” He added in the post from the next day, “i waNt to DroP like RN.”

Watch the “Sky” video above and revisit our review of Whole Lotta Red here.