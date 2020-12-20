Getty Image
Music

Playboi Carti Teased A Collaboration With Travis Scott And Fans Exploded With Excitement

by:

The wait for Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album continues, and while a plethora of rumors have been unearthed about the highly-desired album, little has been confirmed prior to Saturday night. The Die Lit rapper jumped on Twitter to enthusiastically thank Travis Scott for submitting a great verse for an upcoming collaboration the two have together.

“@trvisXX . w0w aMaZinG . L0ve THis V3RSE . rEd rEd rEd !” Carti said in his tweet. Die-hard supporters of both rappers quickly concluded that the collaboration Carti referred to in the tweet is entitled, “Houdini.”

As a result, their fans rushed to Twitter to show their excitement for the track and call for its immediate release.

A Twitter user showed their excitement for the track with a crying-tears-of-joy meme with a caption that simply read, “Travis on wlr.” Another one said, “it’s boutta be so hard i ain’t ready” with the crying face emoji. Other fans shared responses like “HOLY SH*T LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” “Stop playing with us bro, I can’t keep waiting,” and “this really finna be album of the year.”

The news about the Travis Scott feature comes after Carti confirmed Kid Cudi would appear on Whole Lotta Red as well. “i fL3w 2 bro ! toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit,” Carti said in an Instagram post. “HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do.” The album has been rumored for a Christmas Day release so fans may have to wait less than a week to see if Whole Lotta Red is finally released.

Check out more tweets from Carti’s fans below.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×