The 2024 Grammy Awards took a trip to Utopia as Travis Scott brought his usual raucous energy to his performance.

Travis Scott performs at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Mc7u7dfaY7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Opening with a moody rendition of the introspective “My Eyes” and then broke out into a more energetic performance of “Fein,” replete with flamethrowers and strobing spotlights as mist surrounded his asteroid stage. He was joined by the song’s featured artist Playboi Carti, who worse a creepy mask, and spent the back half of his performance throwing chairs.

Travis is nominated for one award this year: Best Rap Album for Utopia, which dropped July 28, 2023, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 album-equivalent units sold/streamed. 252,000 of those units were pure album sales.

The album arguably marked a return to form for the Houston rapper, who had been largely absent from the spotlight in the year following the tragic incident at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in which 10 fans were killed by a crowd crush and hundreds more were injured.

Since his return, Travis has been more of a ubiquitous marketing presence than ever, crisscrossing North America on his Circus Maxiumus tour for Utopia, releasing a new Nike collaboration alongside tennis legend John McEnroe, and even starring in a new film by Harmony Korine shot entirely in infrared false color.

Travis has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards over the course of his career, including Best Rap Album for 2018’s Astroworld, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for that album’s Drake-featuring single “Sicko Mode,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for his 2021 single “Highest In The Room.”

Watch Travis' performance above