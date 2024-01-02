To kick off the new year, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott dropped a new collaboration titled “Backr00ms.” Scott helped announce the song yesterday, with a video shared on his Instagram. In it, an artist named Blackhaine (according to Rolling Stone) shared, “New music. Carti. Travis Scott. Dropping [bleep] today,” as a giant Parental Advisory sticker covered his face.

The song’s relatively surprise drop also came with a music video, where Carti is spending his money on a dancer, and the two rappers are seen performing throughout.

“In the middle of the field, throw me a bomb, I’m throwin’ that bih like a quarterback,” the chorus goes, via Genius. “Standin’ in the field, holdin’ a bomb, throwin’ that ho like a quarterback / Stood in the field, hold me a bomb, throwin’ that ho like a quarterback.”

However, there’s also another eye-catching aspect. During the track, Carti name-drops Ice Spice at the end of his first verse. “B*tch tryna sneak pictures, I don’t give a f*ck ’bout much / I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch,” he raps.

She later took to X (formerly Twitter) to indicate her approval of the reference:

backr00ms 💋 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 2, 2024

This marks Carti’s follow-up to a recent “2024” song, as fans suspect he is gearing up to drop a new album.

