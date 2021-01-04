Playboi Carti made quite the splash the week before Christmas when he revealed that his long-awaited sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red, would come out on Christmas Day. The follow up to his 2018 debut album Die Lit has been anticipated by fans for all years, and when a social media conversation with Travis Scott about what seemed like an album collab stirred the pot, fans were thrilled to get new music from the young rapper. So much so, that they’ve pushed his record to a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart, a first for Carti.

Though Playboi might not be getting as hot of a reception from critics, and the mother of his child and ex-girlfriend Iggy Azalea flamed him up over a canceled Christmas trip to see his son, the album streams and sales are there. And that’s not too shabby a way to kick off the new year. Whole Lotta Red features collaborations with Kid Cudi on “M3tamorphosis” — which was also accompanied by a video on the night of the album release — and Kanye West on “Go2DaMoon.”

Luckily for Carti, Taylor Swift’s Evermore dropped down to the No. 2 slot for this week after spending two weeks at No. 1, giving him the distinction of topping the chart.