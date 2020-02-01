Pnb Rock Reportedly Got Arrested For DUI After Wrecking His Car In A Street Race

Pnb Rock found himself in some trouble with the law this last weekend after totaling his vehicle in a car accident. According to XXL, the accident occurred last Sunday, January 26, when it was reported that Rock was participating in a street race in Burbank, California. In the street race, which featured a Rolls Royce Wraith, both vehicles topped speeds of 100 MPH. Rock would later lose control of his vehicle, a white BMW, before crashing into three parked cars and totaling his own car.

Thankfully Rock and his female passenger escaped with only minor injuries, but the night wasn’t over for him. After arriving and examining the scene, police reportedly noticed a strong scent of marijuana. Rock would later be arrested and charged with felony DUI and reckless driving. He was later freed after posting a $100,000 bond.

Rock’s arrest also comes after the rapper was reportedly involved in a brawl inside a Philly mall last October. The tape is believed to show him, as well as members of his crew, as one of the many participants in the brawl. According to TMZ, police said they were not contacted about the incident.

Pnb Rock is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.