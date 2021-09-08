Polo G has once again found himself in trouble with the law.According to TMZ, the rapper was recently arrested in Los Angeles for carrying a concealed weapon after police officers pulled the Chicago native over for a reason that has not yet been revealed. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Polo G was in the passenger seat at the time of the traffic stop. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered the weapon. Both parties were arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

This makes for the rapper’s second arrest on a gun charge in 2021. His first came back in June, just days after he released his third album, Hall Of Fame. According to The Miami Herald, an altercation between the rapper and an officer broke as they attempted to put Polo G in handcuffs after he was pulled over for suspected gun possession. The officer was allegedly hit in the head, chin, forehead, and cheek, according to an arrest report. After he was booked on a number of charges and released on bond, Polo G hopped on Twitter to speak out about the arrest.

“1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet,” he tweeted, adding, “They playin foul in Miami & dat sh*t been like that for a minute.”