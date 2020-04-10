Polo G Isolates Himself In The Moody ‘DND’ Video

Chicago rapper Polo G is already hard at work on the follow-up to his debut album Die A Legend. The first single, “Go Stupid,” is still hot off of its Valentine’s Day release, but Polo shows no signs of slowing down. Today, shared “DND,” the latest single from the upcoming album, along with its moody, Jordan Wozy-directed video.

The video sees Polo putting his phone on “Do Not Disturb” and isolating himself in his home, as well as taking a solo nighttime drive. The paranoid clip comes along at an opportune time, as more and more people are forced to isolate themselves, but it also reflects the traumatized messaging behind his lyrics. “I cut everybody off, keep hittin’ decline,” he rhymes on the chorus. “I swear these painkillers got me on the deep vibe.”

While Polo has yet to announce the upcoming album’s title or release date, fans can rest assured that with fewer distractions — after all, we’re all stuck in the house for the time being, and Polo comes from a generation of rappers used to recording with restrained means — Polo will remain hard at work, banging out even more hard-hitting, emotional anthems.

Watch Polo G’s “DND” video above.