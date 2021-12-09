Last week, Polo G breathed new life into his third album Hall Of Fame by releasing its deluxe edition, Hall Of Fame 2.0, which added 14 new songs to the project’s original’s 20. Today, Polo G returns with a video for one of the new additions, “Fortnight.” It finds him relishing in all the lavish aspects of his life, beginning with him purchasing a brand new Lamborghini with cash, then bringing it to his mansion to show off a boatload of money, all while Polo and his friend flex their rich statuses.

Polo G began the campaign for Hall Of Fame 2.0 with the single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” and its accompanying video, before dropping off the reissue, which boasts features from Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Yungliv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay. The new cast joined artists like Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, and more, who appeared on the album’s original version. Shortly after he released the deluxe, Polo dropped off a video for “Young N Dumb,” a somber affair in which he honored the friends he’s lost.

You can watch the video for “Fortnight” above.

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.