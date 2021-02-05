After embarking on mainstream success in 2019 with his “Pop Out” single alongside Lil Tjay, Polo G was able to experience critical acclaim in 2020. This came about thanks to his second album, The Goat, which many heralded as a great body of work and a strong step up from his debut. Now it appears like the Chicago rapper is already prepared for the next stage of his career as he returns with his latest single, “GNF (OKOKOK).” The track is a strong display of the young rapper’s nonchalant spirit as the record is backed by fearless lines like “If 12 come up, we gon’ take ’em on the chase / Just a cold heart and a banger on my waist.”

The track also arrives with a Cole Bennett-directed video that sees the Windy City rapper surrounded by his crew as he sends out an array of warnings to the opposition. Polo G’s new single comes hours after the rapper celebrated the purchase of a new house for his mother. Stacia Mac, who is also his manager, took to Instagram to flaunt her new humble abode. “To say I’m appreciative is an understatement. Thank you, son! Thank you for being a man of your word,” she said in her post. “Thank you for giving me things, that at times, I was unable to provide you or myself. I love you and I’m eternally grateful.”

In addition to The Goat, Polo G’s 2020 also saw the release of an NPR Tiny Desk concert, videos for “Martin & Gina,” “21,” and more, and a BET hip-hop cypher.

Listen to “GNF (OKOKOK)” in the video above.