There is perhaps no greater sign of a rising artist’s impending superstardom than their album tracklist. After releasing two well-received albums in back-to-back years with relatively few big-name co-signs, it looks like Windy City upstart Polo G will finally arrive at that coveted echelon with the release of his third album, Hall Of Fame. He released the tracklist today, and it’s got some real doozies on it.

While his 2019 debut Die A Legend and its 2020 follow-up The Goat certainly didn’t lack for star power — the first included an appearance from Lil Baby and Gunna just months after their joint mixtape Drip Harder launched a veritable mania for the two Atlantans and the latter had a posthumous Juice WRLD appearance — Hall Of Fame sees Polo attracting the sort of names that get the big font on festival flyers. Those names include DaBaby Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, and Young Thug, while fellow Chicagoans G Herbo and Lil Durk and fellow XXL Freshmen Fivio Foreign, Rod Wave, and Roddy Ricch also look to contribute. With such a star-studded cast in the wings, the anticipation for Polo’s latest is higher than it’s ever been; thank goodness we only have to wait a week to hear it.

Hall Of Fame is due 6/11 via Columbia Records. See the full tracklist below. Pre-save it on Apple Music and Spotify here.

1. “Painting Pictures”

2. “Rapstar”

3. “No Return” Feat. Kid Laroi & Lil Durk

4. “Toxic”

5. “Epidemic”

6. “Gang Gang” Feat. Lil Wayne

7. “Boom”

8. “Black Hearted”

9. “Broken Guitars” Feat. Scorey

10. “GNF (OKOKOK)”

11. “Go Part 1” Feat. G Herbo

12. “Heart of a Giant” Feat. Rod Wave

13. “Zooted Freestyle”

14. “Party Lyfe” Feat. DaBaby

15. “Losses” Feat. Young Thug

16. “So Real”

17. “Fame & Riches” Feat. Roddy Ricch

18. “For the Love of New York” Feat. Nicki Minaj

19. “Clueless” Feat. Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign

20. “Bloody Canvas”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.