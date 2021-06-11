Polo G is undoubtedly one of the best acts in this generation’s crop of rappers. After making a name for himself with his debut album, 2019’s Die A Legend, the Chicago native took a big step upward with last year’s The GOAT, an effort that was one of the better hip-hop releases in 2020. Now, for the third consecutive year, Polo G steps forth with a new album, one of that stands as his most collaborative effort yet. Hall Of Fame arrives with 20 tracks to its name, one which features a highlight guest appearance from Nicki Minaj who appears on “For The Love Of New York.”

The duo’s first track together is a reggae-influenced effort that sees Polo and Minaj detailing their sides of an unfortunate heartbreak. The former reveals his own faults in the relationship with lines like “Tryna figure out my feelings, I’m confusin’ you / Where I’m from, happy endings are unusual” and “Girl, if I wasn’t so heartless, you could have mine.” Nicki arrives for the final verse of the song to reveal how the failed relationship affected her. “You triggerin’ my anxiety in the worst way,” she says. “Sometimes, the best thing you could do is step away.”

As for the rest of Hall Of Fame, the project is led by Polo’s No. 1 single “Rapstar” and features additional contributions from The Kid Laroi, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Scorey, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign.

Give a listen to “For The Love Of New York” in the video above.

Hall Of Fame is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.