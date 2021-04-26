Polo G made history last week when his hit single “Rapstar” became just the 52nd song to ever debut in the No. 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now his run of prosperity continues: On the Hot 100 chart dated May 1, “Rapstar” stays at No. 1 for a second consecutive week. Of all the songs to ever debut at No. 1, “Rapstar” is just the 22nd of them to spend its second week on top.

After “Rapstar” debuted at No. 1 last week, Polo G shared his excitement, writing on Instagram, “It’s Crazy I really Manifested this sh*t. I got a long list of goals imma b scratchin off just this year alone…Only 52 ppl ever debuted @ #1 on the billboard hot 100 & I’m part of that group U can’t tell me I ain’t chosen I done really beat the odds fr From A Place where n****s like me b the 1st to die who woulda thought I’ll go #1….thank y’all Mann. I can’t stress that enough Ik I work hard asf & y’all work just as hard supporting me We gone keep goin up fr REAL #rapstar Album comin sooooonnnnnnn.” He also added on Twitter, “#1 song On the billboard Charts. Thank u God & Everybody Supportin me This sh*t don’t even Feel real. Naw like gang I really just went #1 wtf [crying emoji].”

Other noteworthy activity from this week’s chart is Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” revisiting its peak position of No. 5 and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” jumping back up to No. 2.

