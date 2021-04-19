It’s not every day that a song debuts on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In fact, only a few dozen songs have ever pulled that off (51 prior to this week, to be precise). Now, Polo G’s “Rapstar” has been added to that list, as the hit single as debut on top of the Hot 100 dated April 24. The song’s success came thanks in part to the third biggest streaming week of the year, behind only two weeks of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

Quickly after the news was made official, Polo G shared his excitement on social media, writing on Instagram, “It’s Crazy I really Manifested this sh*t. I got a long list of goals imma b scratchin off just this year alone…Only 52 ppl ever debuted @ #1 on the billboard hot 100 & I’m part of that group U can’t tell me I ain’t chosen I done really beat the odds fr From A Place where n****s like me b the 1st to die who woulda thought I’ll go #1….thank y’all Mann. I can’t stress that enough Ik I work hard asf & y’all work just as hard supporting me We gone keep goin up fr REAL #rapstar Album comin sooooonnnnnnn.” He also wrote on Twitter, “#1 song On the billboard Charts. Thank u God & Everybody Supportin me This sh*t don’t even Feel real. Naw like gang I really just went #1 wtf [crying emoji].”

Polo G recently released a video for the track, so check that out here.