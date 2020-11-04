Polo G Plays His Tiny Desk Concert On An Outdoor Basketball Court

Basketball season may be over but Polo G still found a way to play on an outdoor court — just not quite the way you might expect. Instead of shooting jumpers and crossing over defenders, he and his team took over the Los Angeles court for their NPR Tiny Desk (At Home) Concert. Playing up the theme, they carted out a ball rack and shot clock, decked themselves out in Lakers jerseys, and even set up a scorer’s table with a custom ball bearing the up-and-coming Chicago rapper’s sobriquet.

After making an impressive debut last year with Die A Legend and his breakout single “Pop Out” featuring Lil Tjay, Polo doubled down on his impending stardom with The GOAT this May. The gamble paid off big, with Polo becoming a hot commodity for features on other rappers’ songs and landing a spot on the prestigious XXL Freshman Class of 2020.

So far, Polo’s been co-signed by Polo G, who put him on “3 Headed Goat” with Lil Baby, Murda Beatz, who tapped Polo for “Doors Unlocked” with Ty Dolla Sign, and by fellow Freshman Fivio Foreign, on the made-to-go-viral “Bop It.” Most recently, Polo appeared alongside Chika, Flawless Real Talk, Jack Harlow, and Rapsody for a fiery cypher at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Watch Polo G’s Tiny Desk Concert above.