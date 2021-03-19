Music

Pooh Sheisty And Gucci Mane Are Full Of Threats In Their Menacing ‘Ugly’ Video

Do not cross Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane. That’s the main message behind their song “Ugly,” which they dropped the video for today. The persistent minor keys and muted percussion highlight a menacing beat from Nile Waves and Doc Playboi, while the duo’s cold-eyed verses stack blocks of rhymes dedicated to conveying one intimidating theme: If you challenge these two Southern trap veterans, “Sh*t get ugly.”

The video is a straightforward affair, with the two rappers aiming guns and lasers at the camera alongside a bevvy of ski-masked models who are just as heavily armed despite being more scantily clad.

The song comes from Pooh’s recently released Shiesty Season mixtape, which introduced the Memphis MC to a wider audience after he signed to Gucci’s new 1017 label in 2020 and featured prominently on the label’s first compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. Thanks to those big moves, and singles like “Guard Up” and “Back In Blood,” he’s become a breakout star to watch — and earned enough to be able to buy his mom a new house.

Watch Pooh Shiesty’s “Ugly” video with Gucci Mane above.

