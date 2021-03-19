Do not cross Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane. That’s the main message behind their song “Ugly,” which they dropped the video for today. The persistent minor keys and muted percussion highlight a menacing beat from Nile Waves and Doc Playboi, while the duo’s cold-eyed verses stack blocks of rhymes dedicated to conveying one intimidating theme: If you challenge these two Southern trap veterans, “Sh*t get ugly.”

The video is a straightforward affair, with the two rappers aiming guns and lasers at the camera alongside a bevvy of ski-masked models who are just as heavily armed despite being more scantily clad.

The song comes from Pooh’s recently released Shiesty Season mixtape, which introduced the Memphis MC to a wider audience after he signed to Gucci’s new 1017 label in 2020 and featured prominently on the label’s first compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. Thanks to those big moves, and singles like “Guard Up” and “Back In Blood,” he’s become a breakout star to watch — and earned enough to be able to buy his mom a new house.

Watch Pooh Shiesty’s “Ugly” video with Gucci Mane above.

