Pooh Shiesty Bought A New House For His Mother Weeks After His Brother’s Death

Pooh Shiesty has accomplished a lot in 2021. Earlier this year, the Memphis-born rapper released his debut commercial mixtape, Shiesty Season, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart, and which features his most successful single, “Back In Blood,” with Lil Durk. Now he’s Shiesty added a very personal accomplishment to his growing list of feats.

Shiesty recently bought a new home for his mother and took to Instagram to celebrate, dropping a video that shows him and his mother enjoying the house. It’s a big deal after the tragedy that recently befell he and his family: In late February, his brother Tarrance Henderson passed away after a battle with brain cancer. The death prompted Drake to send his condolences to the rapper in an audio message that Shiesty shared with fans.

“I just want to send you my condolences, man,” Drake said in part. “In tough times like this, realize what you’ve been able to accomplish in this short time and what you have in front of you. I’m wishing you strength in these times, man.”

Check out Pooh Shiesty’s Instagram post above.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

