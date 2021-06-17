After being arrested for aggravated battery earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was again denied bond today and now may face additional, federal charges stemming from a previous case, according to the Miami Herald. The Memphis rapper’s attorneys argued that he should be granted bail after the alleged victim in the attack, a shooting in a Miami nightclub, recanted his prior statement, saying that he was under the effects of a power painkiller when police initially interviewed him.

However, the judge assigned to the case refused to grant a bond and prosecutors are investigating why the victim changed his story. The victim, a security guard at Miami’s King Of Diamonds, said that he couldn’t remember what happened in a statement provided by Pooh’s attorneys. The prosecutor told the judge, “This is very concerning to me. Our office is obviously investigating it.”

Meanwhile, it was also revealed during the proceedings that the US Attorney’s office has placed a “federal detainer” on his case, meaning that federal authorities could be seeking charges in a separate case. That case involves a shooting incident in Bay Harbor Islands in 2020; police say a drug deal went wrong. If additional charges are filed, the Miami case may end up being the least of Pooh Shiesty’s problems.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.