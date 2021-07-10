While legal troubles have kept Pooh Shiesty in the news, the Memphis native isn’t letting it stop him from sharing new content with fans. His latest release comes in the form of a new visual for “Switch It Up” with G Herbo and No More Heroes.

The video is quite the reverent effort as the trio gets busy on both the good and bad sides of the laws They accomplish some light flexing throughout the video while giving viewers a look into the not-so-good deeds they involve themselves in.

The song is housed on Shiesty’s spring deluxe edition of his debut album, Shiesty Season, which he released back in May. The project’s arrival came just before a string of low moments for the Memphis native. In the weeks that followed, the rapper would be arrested and charged for two separate shooting incidents in Miami, for both of which he was denied bond and remains in police custody. The first came during a club event where he allegedly shot someone after money was apparently stolen from him. This led to a charge of aggravated battery. The second came from a 2020 Miami robbery that went wrong and led to the rapper and a friend shooting two men. In this case, he was charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

You can watch Pooh Shiesty’s new video above.

