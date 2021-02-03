Gucci Mane has always had an ear for talent, from shepherding the early careers of Atlanta trap fixtures like Waka Flocka Flame and OJ Da Juiceman to lending his co-sign to some of hip-hop’s biggest talents, including 2 Chainz, Migos, Mulatto, and Nicki Minaj. He bet big on this ability last year, signing a new label deal with Atlantic Records to launch The New 1017, a label venture providing a home for his new signees, Foogiano, Ola Runt, and Pooh Shiesty.

The latter is ready now to strike out on his own after several star turns on the group’s debut compilation, So Icy Summer, putting out a video for “Guard Up” last month teasing more to come. Today, he shared the tracklist for his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, as well as a new song, “Neighbors” featuring Big30. The Memphis native offers up his take on the trap rap staples of choppers, racks, and work, boasting that he keeps his gun closer than a neighbor and threatening anyone “talking gangster on the net.”

Appearing on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Radio show to premiere the new song, Shiesty notified fans what to expect from the debut. “You getting big Shiest on this mixtape,” he said. “I’m touching on all categories. Expect me getting versatile. It’s lit. You can expect some big features, shooting a video to every song on there. We’re going all the way up.” Of signing to Gucci’s label, he mused, “He put me on game about everything, tighten me up on every category. He got my work done. He got me being able to record done…showed me a couple things. He just go. He done been through everything, so he know.”

Listen to “Neighbors” above.

Shiesty Season is out this Friday, 2/5 via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

