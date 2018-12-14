The Essential Holiday Gift Guide For The Pop Music Lover In Your Life

Official Stores Of Hayley Kiyoko, Harry Styles, And Kacey Musgraves

Pop music obsessives can be especially hard to shop for. What do you get the music lover who doesn’t care about building a vinyl collection, who has everything they need to enjoy music with a Spotify subscription and some comfortable going-out sneakers? What do you get the person who has everything — who dropped $135 on a fleece sweatshirt just because Harry Styles wore it, and who scored their Ariana tickets the second the first Sweetener World Tour presale opened up?

Pop music lovers come in all shapes and sizes. Some of us are dedicated stans who’d sleep for a week on the sidewalk to catch barricade at a 1975 concert, and some of us love a collectible as much as any rock music fan. Some of us live in merch, and some of us prefer to put our keepsakes on a shelf or light them on fire (more on that later).

This list should cover all the basics. From home goods to gift cards, from rainbow t-shirts to rainbow flags, hopefully, this gift guide sparks your inspiration and helps you find the perfect gift for the pop music enthusiast in your life. What do you get the pop music lover who loves everything? Look no further.

StubHub Gift Card

StubHub

Price point: $50-$1000

There is no more exhausting endeavor than getting tickets for a major pop concert. I just sat through half a dozen presales trying to get tickets to see Shawn Mendes in Toronto, and I still couldn’t come up with anything in the section I wanted. Ticket-buying for these big arena and stadium shows is a bloodbath, and unless you’re a trained ticket wizard yourself, I’d advise against buying them for someone else.

Avoid the hassle altogether and get your pop music lover a gift card to StubHub. If your music lover is looking to attend a major pop concert, chances are scalpers already snapped up the best tickets, anyway. StubHub gives them the flexibility of choosing what show they want to go to, the price point, and where to sit. StubHub’s customer service is great, so even if they’re unlucky and get some scammed tickets, they’ll be replaced with legit tickets. I hate getting most gift cards, but the flexibility of this one is actually a godsend. You can also do an eGift card to save a tree! Win for your pop lover, win for you, win for environmental conservation.

Ariana Grande ‘God Is A Woman’ Crewneck

Ariana Grande official store

Price point: $60

Sweetener is one of the best albums of the year, and Ariana Grande’s merch this year is just as great. Some merch is printed on cheap cotton, but I can attest that this stuff is really nice. (I’ve got the “No Tears Left To Cry” sweatshirt and I don’t think I’ve taken it off since it came in the mail.) Ariana’s “God Is A Woman” crewneck is hand-dyed, so each one is a little different, but the pink, purple, and blue colors are striking. The “No Tears Left To Cry” sweatshirt has already sold out, and this one probably will soon, too — so grab one while you can. As a bonus, this one will come with a copy of the album.

Kacey Musgraves Rainbow T-Shirt

Kacey Musgraves Official Store

Price point: $29.99

Kill two birds with one stone with this gift. Commemorate Kacey Musgraves’ brilliant album Golden Hour and one of its standout songs, “Rainbow,” with this vintage-inspired ringer tee. Again, the fabric on this one is super nice and soft, and the colors are gorgeous. Also, it doesn’t hurt that Harry Styles also owns this shirt. Legends support legends.

Some Nice Speakers

Amazon

Price point: $22-$550

Your pop-loving loved one is probably always playing you new music. If they don’t have a nice speaker, this could be a great investment, giving them the flexibility of playing either from a vinyl collection, downloaded music, or streaming. For some selections at every price point, check out our own Derrick Rossignol’s recommendations.

Dirty Computer Color Vinyl

Janelle Monáe Official Store

Price point: $29.99

If your pop music lover is a vinyl collector, the re-pressing of Janelle Monáe’s triumphant Dirty Computer is a must-have. Pressed on two sunny, stunning yellow discs, this limited edition record also features a lenticular cover that animates when you move it. Dirty Computer is an album every collector should have, and your pop-loving loved one will brag about having this pressing for decades to come.