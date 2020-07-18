Earlier this month, Pop Smoke’s team delivered on their promise of sharing the late rapper’s debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, to the world by summertime. Fans were finally able to hear Pop Smoke alongside notable names like Future, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and more. While all were happy to receive it, many were critical of the decision-making on the album, most notably that certain fellow Brooklyn artists —like Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, Rah Swish, and more — were not invited to be on the album. On what would’ve been Pop’s 21st birthday, his team announced a release date for the deluxe version of the record, which will hopefully right some perceived wrongs.

Pop Smoke's deluxe album with 15 new tracks. Who do you want to see featured? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZMREYc21CP — Spotify (@Spotify) July 17, 2020

Set to arrive on July 20th, his birthday, the deluxe version of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon will feature 15 tracks, nearly doubling the number of the original.

POP SMOKE DELUXE ALBUM TRACKLIST pic.twitter.com/48QMXMP2VA — Pop Smoke Fan Page (@MeetTheWoo2) July 18, 2020

A tracklist for the upcoming deluxe album — which may double as Meet The Woo 3 — made its way online, though no one from Pop Smoke’s team has yet confirmed its legitimacy. It will feature appearances by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Young Thug. 50 Cent also revealed that the video for “The Woo,” featuring Roddy Ricch, debut on the same day.

