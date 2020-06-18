For much of 2020, the status of Pop Smoke’s debut album has been uncertain. The posthumous album, the title of which has yet to be announced, was previously given a June release date, but earlier this month, that was delayed to a then-undetermined time. Now, though, the album has another release date: It’s set to drop on July 3 via Victor Victor Worldwide.

This news came as an aside in the announcement of Shoot For The Stars, a charitable foundation Smoke established before his death.

Smoke’s mother said of the foundation, “The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, ‘shoot for the stars,’ and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality. As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools. It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot For The Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us. […] We make this announcement and look forward to Pop’s debut album via Victor Victor.”

Steven Victor, head of Victor Victor Worldwide, also said, “With everything happening in the world today, I know Bashar would feel the urgency of need, now more than ever before. He strived to inspire youth and would have loved to see people playing his music and dancing in the streets while they marched in the fight for equality and justice. He made music, not only for the kids in his neighborhood but around the world, to inspire them to dream big regardless of their situation. The hope he carried for the next generation will live on through Shoot for the Stars. It was something that was very important to him and we’re honored to continue his legacy. This is only the beginning.”