Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Receives Another Update With Six Additional Songs

Pop Smoke’s Faith recently became the second No. 1 album in the late rapper’s catalog, joining Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was released posthumously last summer. The 20-track project came with a vast lineup filled with some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Pusha T, Kanye West, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Kodak Black, and more. Pop Smoke’s team added four new songs to the album in a deluxe reissue that saw guest appearances from G Herbo, OnPointLikeOP, Killa, Dread Woo, and Travi. However, it looks like they’re not done with Faith.

The late rapper’s team quietly updated the chart-topping album with six additional songs. Five of the tracks and brand new releases include contributions from Tay Floss, Rah Swish (who appears on the original version of the album), Fetty Luciano, Anuel AA, and the late rapper’s brother Obasi Jackson. The last addition to the project is “Dior,” Pop Smoke’s Grammy-nominated single.

The updated version of Faith arrives after the rapper’s team shared a celebratory video for Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor.”

Faith (Deluxe) is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Get it here.

