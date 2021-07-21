Pop Smoke’s latest posthumous effort, Faith, is a big affair with plenty of guests, including Pusha T, Kanye West, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, Travi, Beam, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Kodak Black. Now, the party has gotten even bigger, as a new deluxe edition adds four new songs to the album and a handful more guests.

The new songs are “Questions,” “Run Down” featuring OnPointLikeOP and G Herbo, “Money Man” featuring Killa, and “Defiant” featuring Dread Woo and Travi. On “Run Down,” Smoke raps about chasing down haters, while Herbo pays tribute to Smoke with his verse.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Smoke’s mother, Audrey Jackson, said that it’s “easier” to listen to her son on Faith, noting that she hasn’t actually listened to Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon yet. “He does sound different on this, his sound, his style, it’s different,” she said.

Listen to “Run Down” above and stream the deluxe edition of Faith below.

Faith is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Get it here.

