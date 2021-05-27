The Fast & Furious franchise has delivered action-packed thrillers for two decades now, and after a year of waiting, fans are about to get F9, its ninth installment. Just a week before the film hits theaters, a star-studded soundtrack is dropping. On Wednesday, the tracklist for the upcoming project was revealed.

The soundtrack offers 14 tracks from well-known acts that include ASAP Rocky, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Offset, Rico Nasty, RZA, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign. Skepta, Juicy J, Project Pat, Kevin Gates, and the late King Von also join the cast of talented artists.

As for the film itself, the cast includes familiar names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, and Ludacris who will all resume their popular roles from the franchise’s past installments. And from the sound of it, the movie completely delivers on bringing yet more over-the-top ridiculousness to the multiplexes — even finally taking the franchise into space. While F9 arrives on June 25, fans can expect to get a first listen to the soundtrack a week earlier on June 17.

You can view the tracklist in the post above.

