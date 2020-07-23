When Pop Smoke died, the rising rapper had a fair amount of material left to share with the world. Some of it came out on his new posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts. There was still more to be had after that on the deluxe edition of the record, which added an astounding 15 new songs (aka an album’s worth of material).

Even with all this posthumous music that has been released, it looks like there is still more to come: Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor, revealed that more posthumous albums from the rapper are forthcoming, as is a project with 808 Melo, AXL Beats, and Rico Beats

In the comments of one of Victor’s Instagram posts, somebody asked, “i don’t wanna seem needy but is there gonna be more posthumous pop smoke albums? need more classics from him down the line.” Victor answered, “there will be. Also a project pop, melo, axl & ricobeats were working on.”

Meanwhile, four teenagers were recently charged in Smoke’s murder. Two of them are adults — Corey Walker (19 years old and Keandre Rodgers (18) — and they could potentially face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.