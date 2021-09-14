It’s been over a year since Pop Smoke’s tragic death, and the rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion, and his passing still haunts the music community. It’s not surprising how any form of disrespect towards him may cause turmoil. An example came recently, when Audrey Jackson, the late rapper’s mother, shared on her Instagram page that her son’s gravesite was vandalized.

On Monday, Jackson posted a string of Instagram videos that captured the damage that was done to her son’s gravesite. “So, chips leftover from either them trying to break in or from it being fixed to at least have it covered,” she says in the video. “But this was unnecessary, whoever you are.” She also shared her frustration at the damage in the post’s caption, writing, “Whoever you are, you have my attention. Now what!?.”

In a separate post, Jackson showed Pop Smoke’s father cleaning up the damage. The vandalism was initially reported by TMZ on September 11, which showed that someone pried it open. The publication also reported his casket may have been pulled out, as scrape marks on the floor suggest, but this was not confirmed by Pop Smoke’s family.

You can take a look a Pop Smoke’s mother’s Instagram posts above.