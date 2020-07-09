Pop Smoke’s life came to an end earlier this year in Los Angeles, but his origins were in Brooklyn; Growing up, he spent a lot of time in his native Canarsie neighborhood. Now, people in the area are honoring the hometown hero rapper with a mural.

Los Angeles-based company Hattas Public Murals is behind the project, and they recently took to Instagram to share photos of the art, which is currently in progress. It depicts the rapper’s smiling face, backed by what looks like a starry sky and/or clouds. The post’s caption reads, “We are honored to be painting this powerful memorial for the late Pop Smoke. If you’re in Brooklyn, stop by to see it in progress at 8125 Flatlands Ave.”

It’s not clear if there is one individual artist behind the mural, but the Hattas website notes that they employ a “highly skilled team of muralists” for their works.

Pop Smoke mural (Day 4)

Meanwhile, today brought some big news regarding Smoke’s murder. TMZ reports that according to LAPD sources, the department arrested five people in connection with the rapper’s death at a rented Hollywood Hills home. Three adults and two juveniles were apparently arrested, although the charges have not been revealed as of yet.