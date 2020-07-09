Getty Image
Music

Five People Have Reportedly Been Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

TMZ reports that five people have been arrested in connection with Pop Smoke’s murder. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the LAPD served multiple search warrants today, yielding the arrests of five people wanted on warrants connected to the February home invasion that led to the shooting of the rising Brooklyn star.

According to the report, three adults and two juveniles were arrested, but the charges were not revealed. They’ll be booked and questioned, with updates forthcoming.

Pop Smoke was renting a home in the Hollywood Hills in February when a group of four assailants broke into the house. The Brooklyn drill pioneer had reportedly inadvertently shared the address on his Instagram shortly before his death. Later evidence suggested that the rapper’s death was not the result of a robbery gone wrong but a targeted hit. His murder prompted an almost 400% increase in streams of his music, including his breakout hit, “Welcome To The Party.”

Although the investigation of his death was reportedly stalled by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the investigation appears to have come to a head at an auspicious time. Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album executive produced by 50 Cent released just this past Friday, July 3, with features from DaBaby, Quavo, Swae Lee, and Tyga.

Read the full report and its updates here.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×