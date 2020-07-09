Five People Have Reportedly Been Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

TMZ reports that five people have been arrested in connection with Pop Smoke’s murder. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the LAPD served multiple search warrants today, yielding the arrests of five people wanted on warrants connected to the February home invasion that led to the shooting of the rising Brooklyn star.

According to the report, three adults and two juveniles were arrested, but the charges were not revealed. They’ll be booked and questioned, with updates forthcoming.

Pop Smoke was renting a home in the Hollywood Hills in February when a group of four assailants broke into the house. The Brooklyn drill pioneer had reportedly inadvertently shared the address on his Instagram shortly before his death. Later evidence suggested that the rapper’s death was not the result of a robbery gone wrong but a targeted hit. His murder prompted an almost 400% increase in streams of his music, including his breakout hit, “Welcome To The Party.”

Although the investigation of his death was reportedly stalled by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the investigation appears to have come to a head at an auspicious time. Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album executive produced by 50 Cent released just this past Friday, July 3, with features from DaBaby, Quavo, Swae Lee, and Tyga.

Read the full report and its updates here.