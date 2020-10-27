Pop Smoke And Quavo Get Child Doppelgangers In The “Aim For The Moon’ Video

The “Aim For The Moon” video from Pop Smoke’s posthumous album utilizes a time-honored hip-hop tradition to work around the loss of the Brooklyn rapper, employing a pair of pint-sized stand-ins for Pop Smoke and Quavo. Previously employed by everyone from Biggie to Macklemore, the “get child doppelgangers to perform these wildly inappropriate verses” schtick almost never fails, and Pop Smoke’s team sticks the landing here. The mini-Smoke and Quavo kids are given the run of a massive mansion and go cruising in a Maybach, all while perfectly lip-syncing the pulsating drill song’s boastful lyrics.

Both videos from Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has had to employ some kind of workaround after Pop Smoke’s tragic death earlier this year (yes, this year. 2020 has been a decade long, at least). The video for “The Woo” featured live performance footage cut into 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch’s video appearances, while Pop Smoke’s features from other artists’ videos used old footage shot before his death. Thanks to his prodigious work ethic, though, there has been plenty of new material to go around. Not only were 50 Cent and Pop Smoke’s manager able to put together a deluxe version of his album, but he was also featured on a number of tracks from artists like Lil Tjay, Gunna, Nav, and Fivio Foreign.

Watch the “Aim For The Moon” video above.