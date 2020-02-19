Pop Smoke reportedly revealed his address on Instagram before he was shot and killed in an apparent home invasion early this morning. TMZ reports that the 20-year-old rapper, who was renting the house owned by Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, showed off a set of gift bags he had recently received on Instagram. One of the bags apparently had the address printed on a label.

Furthermore, Pop Smoke and a friend posted photos in the driveway of the house holding stacks of cash. The house number and the facade of the house can be clearly seen in the photos, which would likely make it easy for any potential invaders to put two and two together. Still, that hasn’t stopped folks on social media from theorizing about the motivations and identities of the gunmen who entered the house around four this morning. According to TMZ, security footage depicts four masked men entering the house just 10 minutes after the people inside deadbolted the front doors.

In response to the rumors that he “set up” Pop Smoke for the robbery, the friend from the driveway photos, Mike Dee, posted to Instagram himself denying the accusations and criticizing the fans circulating the rumors. “I JUST LOST MY F*CKING BROTHER, MY HEART MY DAWG,” he wrote. “YOU GUYS HAVE NO TYPE OF SENSE OR SYMPATHY ! YALL DONT KNO WHATS GOING ON YALL COME ON HERE PLAYING INVESTIGATOR AND BASHING ME ON THE INTERNET, I WOULD NEVER IN MY LIFE SET MY BROTHER UP, WE ATE TOGETHER , BROKE BREAD TOGETHER THIS REALLY MY MOTHER CHILD.”

For now, the perpetrators remain at large, police are investigating, and expressions of condolences continue to pour in.