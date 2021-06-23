When Pop Smoke’s tragic death was confirmed in early 2020, the New York drill rapper left behind an extensive number of unreleased recordings. The rapper’s team was able to compile a number of tracks to make up his debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which dropped five months after his death and was one of the most-streamed projects of the year. The rapper’s team has since teased the possibility of yet another posthumous album, which they’ve just now confirmed with an inspiring trailer.

Pop Smoke’s currently unnamed posthumous project, which was first hinted at by his manager Steven Victor earlier this month, is officially set to debut on July 16. The late rapper’s team made the announcement in a brief trailer which stitched together a number of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. “Never let anybody get in between you and your creations,” the rapper proclaims in the trailer. “Why you just trying to be cool? You gotta make history.”

Ahead of the upcoming album’s announcement, Migos rapper Quavo revealed that he had been planning a joint LP with Pop Smoke before his untimely passing. Though the project never panned out, Pop Smoke still has a feature on Migos’ upcoming Culture III release. “I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important,” he said. “We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there.”

