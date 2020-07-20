A deluxe edition of Pop Smoke’s new album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, has been rumored since the start of the month. That news was officially confirmed over the weekend, and today, on what would have been the rapper’s 21st birthday, the expanded edition of the album has arrived.

Heralding the release is a video for “The Woo,” Smoke’s collab with 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch. The clip doesn’t stray far off the beaten path of traditional hip-hop videos: 50 Cent and Ricch perform the song among cars and women, with archival footage of Smoke in a tour bus and on stage interspersed throughout.

The deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars adds 15 new tracks to the album, including guest appearances from Fivio Foreign, PnB Rock, Jamie Foxx, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Burna Boy, Gunna, and Young Thug. One guest you won’t see on the album, though, is Pusha T. He was originally included, but demanded to be removed from the deluxe release over a dispute with Thug.

Watch the “The Woo” video above.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Get it here.

