Pop Smoke’s team has been steadily releasing videos alongside the rapper’s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was released in July. Now, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the late rapper’s life through his “What You Know About Love” video.

Directed by Oliver Cannon, the visual opens with a heartwarming message from Pop Smoke to his fans: “I love y’all, I f*ck with y’all, and I appreciate y’all. I wouldn’t be nothing without y’all.” The rest of the video compiles memorable clips of the late rapper, from showing him vibing out in the studio to putting on a show for hundreds of adoring fans.

The “What You Know About Love” video arrives after much of Pop Smoke’s posthumous music has risen to success. His album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and three months later, it managed to return to the top of the chart once again. On top of that, SoundCloud recently revealed that Pop Smoke was the site’s most-streamed artist of 2020. The Brooklyn drill rapper had 65 tracks uploaded to the platform and his music was streamed 191,500,188 times this year alone, with his DaBaby and Lil Baby collaboration “For The Night” making up 40 million of those listens.

Watch Pop Smoke’s “What You Know About Love” video above.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is out now via Republic. Get it here.