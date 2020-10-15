Post Malone has spent the last three years as a fixture of the Billboard music charts, so it’s only right that he would perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, even as the show proceeded with no audience thanks to the social distancing required by coronavirus guidelines. Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh performed at a “top secret” location in Los Angeles, revealed during their performance to be a construction site. After Post opened up with “Circles,” he was joined by Tyla for their collaboration “Tommy Lee.”

Post Malone performs his #1 hit, “Circles” at 2020 #BBMAs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nuu86w9avl — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

Ever since his 2015 breakout with “White Iverson” (remember braided, rapping Post Malone?), Post has straight-up dominated both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Hot 100 singles chart. His debut album Stoney, is still on the 200, spending 200 weeks(!) on the list, while Beerbongs & Bentleys has hung around for 128 weeks. 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is still hanging around the top of the list, coming in at No. 14 on the list dated October 17.

Meanwhile, “Circles” just dropped 5 spots to No. 22 after spending 58 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 1. Post has spent much of the 2020 lockdown branching out, performing an all-metal jam session, plotting to start a beer pong league, and launching his own brand of rosé. He also appeared on Big Sean’s Detroit 2, on the song “Wolves.” They’ll be releasing the video sometime soon after shooting it last weekend.

Watch Post Malone’s performance above.