Getty Image

In early 2018, Post Malone dropped his second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, and now he’s ready to follow that up with his third record. He confirmed that during his performance as part of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in New York City last night, where he also played a new song.

Backed by Sublime With Rome, Malone introduced the performance of “Circles” by saying, “It comes to the point of the show that I’m most nervous about, as last year, I played ‘Stay,’ and this year, I get to perform for the first f*cking time a song off the new album called ‘Circles,’ that comes out f*cking next week. It’s a little f*cking different, it’s got a f*cking fat groove, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

This comes after he shared a 30-second teaser clip of the studio version of the song, an upbeat and unmistakably Post Malone single. Elsewhere during the performance, he revealed that his third album will be released in September, although he didn’t give a specific date or share what it will be titled. The singles Malone has released since Beerbongs & Bentleys, “Wow” and “Goodbyes,” seem likely to appear on the album, along with “Circles.”

Watch Malone perform “Circles” above, beginning at 1:12:30 into the video.