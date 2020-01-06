Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Once Again Rises To The Top Of The Charts

Post Malone is starting off the new year on top: The singer’s track “Circles” just returned to the coveted No. 1 slot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Malone’s rise to No. 1 kicks Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” out of top place, which fell off the Hot 100 chart completely on the chart dated January 11, becoming the first song to ever go from No. 1 to off the chart entirely the next week.

“Circles” returned to No. 1 after a four-week hiatus on the charts which have, until now, been understandably dominated by Christmas music. According to Billboard, “Circles” has reigned the top of the charts for three nonconsecutive weeks. The four-week break “Circles” took from the No. 1 chart spot marks a song’s longest hiatus between top spots since Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” returned to the charts after a two-week break. Along with making an impressive return, “Circles” was Post Malone’s first-ever solo No. 1 song.

“Circles” wasn’t the only song to see a chart return. Maroon 5’s “Memories” crept back to peak at No. 2, up from its previous peak at No. 4. “Memories,” released in September, made Maroon 5’s gain a No. 2 slot in charts dated in the ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s. Maroon 5 is the only band to achieve this three-decade feat other than the Rolling Stones.

“Circles” in the sixth track in Post Malone’s latest project Holywood’s Bleeding. Read Uproxx’s review of the record here.