Post Malone and The Weeknd have perhaps been the two most successful artists on the charts over the past few years, and they recently joined forces for a new single, “One Right Now.” Their collaboration is doing well, too, as it just debuted at No. 6 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song wasn’t originally released with a video to accompany it, but now they’ve gone ahead and given the song a proper visual.

The clip starts with The Weeknd, arm in a sling, entering Posty’s lair, guns blazing as he shoots a bunch of henchmen and throws a grenade to take care of that first wave. Meanwhile, Malone arms himself and also sends some bullets flying, into some Weeknd lookalikes. After more miscellaneous gunfire, the two meet up and face off, ending the video by each firing fatal shots into each other’s foreheads.

“One Right Now” is Malone’s first top-10 song in a couple years, as his previous one, the Ozzy Osbourne- and Travis Scott-featuring “Take What You Want,” dropped around this time in 2019. As for The Weeknd, his most recent top-10 was his Ye (fka Kanye West) and Lil Baby collab “Hurricane.”

Watch the “One Right Now” video above.