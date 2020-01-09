Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Was The Top-Selling Album Of 2019

According to data-tracking company Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Post Malone‘s third album Hollywood’s Bleeding was the best-selling album of 2019, earning 3.001 million total equivalent album units. Of that total, 357,000 came from album sales. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Post’s accomplishment makes him the fourth male artist in a row to have the best selling album in a year, after Drake ruled 2018 and 2016 and Ed Sheeran topped 2017. The last female artist with a year-best was Adele in 2015.

Post had the most streams last year, pulling in 2.452 million streaming equivalent album units (SEA), which breaks down to 3.371 billion on-demand audio streams for songs from the album. The highest-played songs included “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, “Wow.” “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug, “Take What You Want” featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, and “Circles.” Each song reached the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten, with “Sunflower,” and “Circles” both reaching No. 1. Hollywood’s Bleeding overall was Post’s second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, where it reigned for five weeks, though not all in a row.

After Hollywood’s Bleeding, the next highest-selling album was Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with 2,518,000 total units, followed by Taylor Swift’s Lover with 2,191,000 total units, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next with 2,056,000 units, and Khalid’s Free Spirit with 1,587,000 units. Ironically, Post also had the sixth best-selling album as well: His 2018 sophomore release Beerbongs & Bentleys had 1,380,000 units sold in 2019.

Some artists mentioned above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.